Hurricane Season Isn't Over

By FleurDeOdile - Created by FleurDeOdile using WikiProject Tropical cyclones/Tracks.

Introduction

Residents of Florida, particularly those who were recently impacted by the deadly Hurricane Ian, are being warned by the state's officials that another tropical cyclone may bring heavy rainfall and dangerous winds this week.

Storm Nicole

According to the National Hurricane Center, a subtropical storm named Nicole has developed in the southwest Atlantic approximately 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.

This alert comes as a result of this development. It is anticipated that the storm, which is now packing winds of 45 mph with greater gusts, will begin striking Florida around Tuesday evening.

There is a chance of receiving two to four inches of rain in the areas south of Tampa, some of which are still in the process of rebuilding when Hurricane Ian made landfall in late September.

There is also a chance of receiving one to two inches of precipitation in Orlando, while places south of Jacksonville might receive one to four inches.

Conditions ranging from brisk to gusty winds are forecasted for the majority of the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday, which is Election Day.

The likelihood of precipitation is forecast to become more likely as the day progresses in the central and eastern cities of Florida, such as Miami, north to Daytona Beach, and inland into Orlando and Okeechobee.

“The system could be at or near hurricane strength before it approaches the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the potential for a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall to a portion of those areas,” the weather service said.

