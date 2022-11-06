Scottsboro, AL

Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237BTY_0j0vCRyr00
By Alexf - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Publix Super Markets, Inc., more often referred to as Publix, is a grocery chain in the United States that is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.

Publix is a privately held company that was established in 1930 by George W. Jenkins and is currently owned in its entirety by current and former workers as well as members of the Jenkins family.

The Publix supermarket chain has locations all around the southeastern United States.

The latest reports confirm that they are opening 4 new stores in 3 different states.

Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina

According to this report in Winsight, the employee-owned grocery store chain launched three additional stores on the same day, including a supermarket in Milton, Florida, located at the Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates development.

Two new stores have just opened outside of Florida. One can be found in Scottsboro, Alabama, at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway, and the other can be found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at Marketplace at the Mill, which can be found at 136 Sapwood Rd.

“We are excited to bring Publix to our neighbors in Milton,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager, in a statement. “We look forward to providing premier service and quality products to new and existing customers, many of whom will now enjoy having their Publix closer to home.”

