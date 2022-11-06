USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Riverside, California

Because of ongoing safety concerns, the Magnolia Center Post Office at 3681 Sunnyside Drive in 92506-9997 has been temporarily closed.

During this time, customers' postal and retail needs can be met at the Downtown Riverside Post Office, which is located at 3890 Orange Street and can be reached at (92501-9998). The hours of operation for the retail window are from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Customers are urged to carry valid picture identification with them when picking up their mail or packages from the post office.