Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

Two of the biggest drugstores in the United States, Walgreens & CVS are announcing that there will be locations getting closed.

CVS made the announcement that it will be shutting 900 shops over the course of three years in November 2021, while Walgreens indicated that it would be eliminating 200 stores the next year in 2019.

Walgreens, New York

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that the retail establishment located at the intersection of Brooks Avenue and Thurston Road will be permanently shutting its doors on November 7.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that the retail establishment located at the intersection of Brooks Avenue and Thurston Road will be permanently shutting its doors on November 7.

"As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve," Karen May, senior manager of Walgreens health communications, told SouthBMore.com.

"We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration, including the dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers," May said.

Baltimore, Maryland

SouthBMore.com stated that Walgreens which was located in the Locust Point/Riverside district of Baltimore, Maryland, will close its doors for good on November 15.

When asked about the closure, Walgreens offered a statement that was quite similar to the ones that were supplied for the locations in Central New York.

CVS in Illinois

According to the Journal Star, a CVS pharmacy in Lacon, Illinois was closed down on November 3, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down its pace of closing pharmacies.

Residents in the surrounding area are anxious about how senior citizens will be able to fill their prescriptions if there is no Walgreens shop in the Lacon area, just like they are in Mattapan and Rochester.

