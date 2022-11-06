Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

Introduction

Two of the biggest drugstores in the United States, Walgreens & CVS are announcing that there will be locations getting closed.

CVS made the announcement that it will be shutting 900 shops over the course of three years in November 2021, while Walgreens indicated that it would be eliminating 200 stores the next year in 2019.

Last month, I reported on the fact that they faced shortages in medications:

After patients from all across the nation reported having trouble acquiring their prescriptions, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States announced on October 12 that the popular ADHD medication Adderall is presently in limited supply due to the high demand for the drug. And now, CVS is dealing with the scarcity of a different medicine at certain of its sites, and it's a prescription that you almost likely use because it's one that's been prescribed to you.

Walgreens, New York

CVS made the announcement that it will be shutting 900 shops over the course of three years in November 2021, while Walgreens indicated that another Walgreens location in the state of New York is being closed, this time in Rochester.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that the retail establishment located at the intersection of Brooks Avenue and Thurston Road will be permanently shutting its doors on November 7.

"As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve," Karen May, senior manager of Walgreens health communications, told SouthBMore.com.
"We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration, including the dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers," May said.

Baltimore, Maryland

SouthBMore.com stated that Walgreens which was located in the Locust Point/Riverside district of Baltimore, Maryland, will close its doors for good on November 15.

When asked about the closure, Walgreens offered a statement that was quite similar to the ones that were supplied for the locations in Central New York. would be eliminating 200 stores the next year in 2019.

CVS in Illinois

According to the Journal Star, a CVS pharmacy in Lacon, Illinois was closed down on November 3, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down its pace of closing pharmacies.

Residents in the surrounding area are anxious about how senior citizens will be able to fill their prescriptions if there is no Walgreens shop in the Lacon area, just like they are in Mattapan and Rochester.

