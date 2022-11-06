USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0j0gzGd800
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Cottonport, Louisiana

The Postal Service provided more information on the imminent closure of the Cottonport Post Office on November 2nd.

According to the USPS, all retail operations and PO Box services at this facility will be unavailable to the public, and this decision was made "due to safety concerns." The agency did not specify the exact problem at play, but it did note that the suspension will remain in place "until repairs can be made" at the facility.

Evangeline, Louisiana

A post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, was closed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) not too long ago.

The Evangeline Post Office, as reported by the agency, was closed for business on October 28.

As was the case with the Cottonport location, the Postal Service did not elaborate on the nature of the safety issues, although it did state that the postal facility required maintenance.

Other States

In the United States, there has been the closure of a number of additional post offices. Customers in Mosinee, Wisconsin; Grandview, Iowa; Pemberton, Ohio; Stanley, New York; and Birmingham, Alabama have been notified by the Postal Service that their local post offices would be temporarily closed commencing at the beginning of the month of October.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

https://app.convertkit.com/forms/designers/3663046/edit

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Mail Service# Postal Service# Louisiana# Southern USA

Comments / 41

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
27493 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Redding, CA

Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Bath & Body Works Accused of Greenwashing in Viral TikTok Video

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

Family Dollar Under Fire After Overcharging Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

USPS Changes Service In Florida and Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Dollar General Is Overcharging Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
35 comments
Alabama State

Walmart Closes Location In Alabama

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
32 comments
Riverside, CA

USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments
Darien, CT

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
55 comments
Florida State

Hurricane Season Isn't Over

By FleurDeOdile - Created by FleurDeOdile using WikiProject Tropical cyclones/Tracks. The background. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Scottsboro, AL

Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Riverside, CA

USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
50 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Closes Underperforming Stores

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
17 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

USPS Announces Increase in Shipping Costs for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
62 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy