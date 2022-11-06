USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Cottonport, Louisiana

The Postal Service provided more information on the imminent closure of the Cottonport Post Office on November 2nd.

According to the USPS, all retail operations and PO Box services at this facility will be unavailable to the public, and this decision was made "due to safety concerns." The agency did not specify the exact problem at play, but it did note that the suspension will remain in place "until repairs can be made" at the facility.

Evangeline, Louisiana

A post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, was closed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) not too long ago.

The Evangeline Post Office, as reported by the agency, was closed for business on October 28.

As was the case with the Cottonport location, the Postal Service did not elaborate on the nature of the safety issues, although it did state that the postal facility required maintenance.

Other States

In the United States, there has been the closure of a number of additional post offices. Customers in Mosinee, Wisconsin; Grandview, Iowa; Pemberton, Ohio; Stanley, New York; and Birmingham, Alabama have been notified by the Postal Service that their local post offices would be temporarily closed commencing at the beginning of the month of October.

