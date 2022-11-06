Walmart Closes Underperforming Stores

Note From The Author

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

The big-box retailer has been forced to close many locations for a variety of different reasons. In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states.

Underperforming Stores

One store that's going to shut its doors for good is Pittsburgh's only Walmart at Waterworks.

A spokeswoman for Walmart reportedly confirmed, as reported by the local news site, that the store located in the Waterworks retail area on Freeport Road will permanently close its doors on November 11.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Felicia McCranie, a company spokesperson, said. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

There are still 160 Walmart and Sam's Club sites open and operating in the state of Pennsylvania.

Other places in Western Pennsylvania include the Pittsburgh Mills, Moon Township, North Versailles, Carnegie, and West Mifflin, among others.

