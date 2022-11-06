Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

The big-box retailer has been forced to close many locations for a variety of different reasons. In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states.

November 2022

It was announced on October 24 by Action News 4 in Pittsburgh that the city of Pittsburgh will be losing its one and only Walmart shop in the weeks to come.

A spokeswoman for Walmart reportedly confirmed, as reported by the local news site, that the store located in the Waterworks retail area on Freeport Road will permanently close its doors on November 11.

"We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our store leadership and associates at our Pittsburgh store," Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie told Action News 4. "This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service. We are hopeful the associates at the store will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to another store."

