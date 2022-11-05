USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Darien, Connecticut

In a press statement that was distributed on the 31st of October, the organization declared that beginning in the next week, it would no longer provide customer service at a post office that is located in the town of Darien, which is located in the state of Connecticut.

The notice states that Sunday, November 10 will move the last day of retail service to the previous location, which is located on Corbin Drive.

After that, patrons will be instructed to go to the Noroton Heights Post Office, which is also in Darien but can be found on Heights Road.

Alternative PO

Customers who rent PO Boxes at the facility that is about to close shortly will be required to pick up new mailbox keys at the Noroton Heights Post Office.

These new mailbox keys will be provided at no additional cost.

"There will be no change to the Post Office Box numbers," the USPS further explained. "This move will not affect door-to-door delivery to our customers and the routes will remain the same. There will be no interruption of delivery service."