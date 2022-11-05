Family Dollar In Trouble For Overcharging Customers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

As a result of the new research, Family Dollar is now being subjected to substantial criticism.

Butler County Audit

Family Dollar is currently in trouble for a completely different cause than it was previously. The Auditor's Office in Butler County, Ohio, issued a news release on November 3 warning customers of the discount chain's stores about pricing issues after receiving complaints from customers.

As stated in the notice, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds discovered that all of the Family Dollar businesses located inside the county were billing customers for merchandise in an improper manner.

"The two percent is calculated on the total number of items tested. If 50 items are scanned, the store can only have one item scan incorrectly," they explained.

Dollar General

Dollar stores in general are coming under fire for their pricing practices, and Family Dollar is not the only one. Dollar General is also the target of criticism.

I reported on this last week.

On October 18, the local ABC affiliate WRTV announced that Dollar General has only recently confirmed that it will be shutting down one of its locations in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

