Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0j07sGvj00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of various shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

In a recent report, Dollar General was sued by the state of Ohio.

In the last month, Dollar General was subjected to its fair share of negative headlines when it was discovered that twenty separate locations in the state of Ohio had been improperly charging customers more than they should have.

Indianapolis

On October 18, the local ABC affiliate WRTV announced that Dollar General has only recently confirmed that it will be shutting down one of its locations in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Staff informed WRTV that the shop will also be closing in early December, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

This news comes on the heels of the shutdown of the Dollar General location in Indianapolis.

In a statement, a corporate official told WRTV that the decision to close the store was made "after careful consideration" by the company. "Dollar General is continually evaluating our stores and how to best serve our customers," they said.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Dollar General# Close# Stores# Business# Retail

    Comments / 104

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    27493 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Big Sky, MT

    USPS Suspends Service In Montana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Redding, CA

    Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Bath & Body Works Accused of Greenwashing in Viral TikTok Video

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Family Dollar Under Fire After Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Louisiana State

    USPS Changes Service In Florida and Louisiana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    13 comments
    Ohio State

    Dollar General Is Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    35 comments
    Alabama State

    Walmart Closes Location In Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    32 comments
    Riverside, CA

    USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Darien, CT

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Indianapolis, IN

    Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In December

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    55 comments
    Florida State

    Hurricane Season Isn't Over

    By FleurDeOdile - Created by FleurDeOdile using WikiProject Tropical cyclones/Tracks. The background. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Scottsboro, AL

    Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments
    Riverside, CA

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    50 comments

    Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

    Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    41 comments

    Walmart Closes Underperforming Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    17 comments
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments

    USPS Announces Increase in Shipping Costs for 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Connecticut State

    USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    62 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy