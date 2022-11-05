Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of various shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

In a recent report, Dollar General was sued by the state of Ohio.

In the last month, Dollar General was subjected to its fair share of negative headlines when it was discovered that twenty separate locations in the state of Ohio had been improperly charging customers more than they should have.

Indianapolis

On October 18, the local ABC affiliate WRTV announced that Dollar General has only recently confirmed that it will be shutting down one of its locations in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Staff informed WRTV that the shop will also be closing in early December, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

This news comes on the heels of the shutdown of the Dollar General location in Indianapolis.

In a statement, a corporate official told WRTV that the decision to close the store was made "after careful consideration" by the company. "Dollar General is continually evaluating our stores and how to best serve our customers," they said.

