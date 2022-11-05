USPS Suspends Service In These 5 States

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

The United States Postal Service has issued a notice that it would begin halting services for select people beginning on November 19.

5 Offices Suspended

In the United States, there has been the closure of a number of additional post offices.

Customers in Mosinee, Wisconsin; Grandview, Iowa; Pemberton, Ohio; Stanley, New York; and Birmingham, Alabama have been notified by the Postal Service that their local post offices would be temporarily closed commencing at the beginning of the month of October.

Louisiana

Last week I reported on the fact that in Cottonport, the service of USPS has been suspended.

"Operations at this facility will be temporarily suspended beginning Saturday, Nov. 19," the Postal Service stated. " All operations will be moved to Marksville Post Office."

The Postal Service also provided an explanation for the stoppage of mail delivery in Evangeline through a local news release that was sent on the 28th of October.

The report said that the suspension was because of safety concerns. Customers will be served at an alternative site in Jennings until the Evangeline Post Office can have its damaged components repaired.

