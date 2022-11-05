USPS Suspends Service In These 5 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0j06hovT00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

The United States Postal Service has issued a notice that it would begin halting services for select people beginning on November 19.

5 Offices Suspended

In the United States, there has been the closure of a number of additional post offices.

Customers in Mosinee, Wisconsin; Grandview, Iowa; Pemberton, Ohio; Stanley, New York; and Birmingham, Alabama have been notified by the Postal Service that their local post offices would be temporarily closed commencing at the beginning of the month of October.

Louisiana

Last week I reported on the fact that in Cottonport, the service of USPS has been suspended.

"Operations at this facility will be temporarily suspended beginning Saturday, Nov. 19," the Postal Service stated. " All operations will be moved to Marksville Post Office."

The Postal Service also provided an explanation for the stoppage of mail delivery in Evangeline through a local news release that was sent on the 28th of October.

The report said that the suspension was because of safety concerns. Customers will be served at an alternative site in Jennings until the Evangeline Post Office can have its damaged components repaired.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Mail Service# Louisiana# States

    Comments / 17

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

    N/A
    27493 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Big Sky, MT

    USPS Suspends Service In Montana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Redding, CA

    Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Bath & Body Works Accused of Greenwashing in Viral TikTok Video

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Ohio State

    Family Dollar Under Fire After Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Louisiana State

    USPS Changes Service In Florida and Louisiana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    13 comments
    Ohio State

    Dollar General Is Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    35 comments
    Alabama State

    Walmart Closes Location In Alabama

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    32 comments
    Riverside, CA

    USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Darien, CT

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Indianapolis, IN

    Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In December

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    55 comments
    Florida State

    Hurricane Season Isn't Over

    By FleurDeOdile - Created by FleurDeOdile using WikiProject Tropical cyclones/Tracks. The background. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Scottsboro, AL

    Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments
    Riverside, CA

    USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    50 comments

    Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

    Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    41 comments

    Walmart Closes Underperforming Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    17 comments
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments

    USPS Announces Increase in Shipping Costs for 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments
    Connecticut State

    USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    62 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy