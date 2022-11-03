IKEA Closes Location In New York

Jueun Song/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia:

IKEA is a group of Swedish origin, with branches all over the world. The company focuses on offering furniture and home furnishings that usually have to be assembled by the buyer himself.

The concept consists of offering items in a chain of self-service department stores that belong to the lower market segment in terms of price. Social criticism came after IKEA demands more socially from its suppliers from low-wage countries.

For example, the company no longer wants products in its range that are partly created by child labor. It claims that its progress in the area of employee well-being and the impact on the environment is improving step by step.

The retail company operates over 456 locations throughout the world, 70 of which are located in North America.

Queens, New York

The furniture shop made the announcement on its website that a location in the borough of Queens in the city of New York would close permanently on December 3, 2022.

IKEA has described the choice to shut as being tough, but the company has said that it would continue business as usual until the specified date in December, allowing consumers to discover inexpensive furniture for every area in their house.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.