H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The H-E-B Grocery Company, LP is a privately owned American supermarket chain with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. It operates more than 340 locations throughout the state of Texas, as well as in northeastern Mexico, and it is a subsidiary of the H-E-B Grocery Company.

Additionally, the firm has an expensive grocery store that specializes in organic and quality goods known as Central Market.

The grocer in Texas is expanding its business by establishing additional locations in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano.

Willis, Texas

The new Market at Willis Shopping Center is anchored by the H-E-B located in Willis, which is about 45 miles north of Houston.

“With the closest retail shopping center over 5 miles away, this property will provide much-needed restaurants and shopping options to the immediate area,” said Lynn Davis, co-president and chief leasing and development officer for Fidelis, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with H-E-B and bring one of the largest retailers in the United States to Willis.”

Magnolia, Texas

The Magnolia location of H-E-business B's is about 45 miles to the northwest of Houston and is 95,000 square feet.

It serves as an anchor for the brand-new Magnolia Place development, which is a mixed-use complex consisting of four retail buildings.

Plano, Texas

The shop in Plano located at 6001 Preston Road is 118,000 square feet in size and has a drive-thru pharmacy, gasoline station, car wash, True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, as well as other amenities.

