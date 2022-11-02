Kroger Announces Closure In West Virginia

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Gassaway, West Virginia

According to James Menees, who is in charge of corporate relations for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the Kroger store in Gassaway, West Virginia will be shut down sometime in the early years of 2023.

“Closing a store is a difficult decision and one that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it unfeasible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Now, a well-known grocery store chain has made the shocking announcement that it would be shutting locations, with the possibility that many more stores could follow suit in the near future.

