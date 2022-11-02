Starbucks Announces They Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

TR/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TastingTable and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Starbucks is the world's largest chain of coffee houses. As of October 1, 2017, it had 27,339 locations in 76 countries, including more than 14,000 in the United States, 1,400 in Canada, and more than 900 in the United Kingdom.

In addition to coffee, Starbucks stores also sell other cold and hot drinks, coffee beans, salads, sandwiches, snacks, and pastries.

In addition, Starbucks offers books, music, and film through the Starbucks Entertainment division and the Hear Music brand. Supermarkets sell Starbucks coffee beans, ice cream, and iced coffee.

There are also Starbucks branches in other stores, such as bookstores, gas stations, and train stations.

Thanksgiving

According to this article in TastingTable, Starbucks has told them that they will be open on Thanksgiving. They have some tips though:

"We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator. The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay."

Disclaimer: You may either check with the Starbucks location closest to you or use the app to find out what time they intend to open for business on Thanksgiving Day this year.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.