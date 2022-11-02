Starbucks Announces They Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k17sE_0ivfESxL00
TR/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TastingTable and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Starbucks is the world's largest chain of coffee houses. As of October 1, 2017, it had 27,339 locations in 76 countries, including more than 14,000 in the United States, 1,400 in Canada, and more than 900 in the United Kingdom.

In addition to coffee, Starbucks stores also sell other cold and hot drinks, coffee beans, salads, sandwiches, snacks, and pastries.

In addition, Starbucks offers books, music, and film through the Starbucks Entertainment division and the Hear Music brand. Supermarkets sell Starbucks coffee beans, ice cream, and iced coffee.

There are also Starbucks branches in other stores, such as bookstores, gas stations, and train stations.

Thanksgiving

According to this article in TastingTable, Starbucks has told them that they will be open on Thanksgiving. They have some tips though:

"We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator. The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay." 

Disclaimer: You may either check with the Starbucks location closest to you or use the app to find out what time they intend to open for business on Thanksgiving Day this year.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Thanksgiving# Starbucks# Business# Food# Drinks

    Comments / 2

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

    N/A
    25571 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Pharmacies Are Closing Locations In Several States

    Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    11 comments

    Walmart Closes Underperforming Stores

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    USPS Announces Increase in Shipping Costs for 2023

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Connecticut State

    USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    54 comments
    Butler County, OH

    Family Dollar In Trouble For Overcharging Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments
    Indianapolis, IN

    Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    87 comments
    Louisiana State

    USPS Suspends Service In These 5 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments
    Cottonport, LA

    USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    55 comments

    USPS Warns For Upcoming Delays

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Georgia State

    Occupational Safety and Health Administration Fines Dollar General For $2.7M

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Cleveland, NC

    New Food Lion Opens In Cleveland

    By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    Kroger Announces To Add More Fast-Food Restaurants

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Gassaway, WV

    Kroger Is Planning More Closures In West Virginia

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Ohio State

    Dollar General Is "In Violation of the Law"

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    71 comments
    Ohio State

    Dollar General Sued In Ohio After Overcharging

    Because of "Bad Behaviour" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    35 comments
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    28 comments
    New York City, NY

    IKEA Closes Location In New York

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Plano, TX

    H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy