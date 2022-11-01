Costco Recalls Thousands of Chicken Products

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Cooked Frozen Chicken

A food safety concern that was discovered by consumers has led to the removal of another item from Costco's shelves.

Foster Farms, a poultry brand whose products are sold at Costco, has recalled almost 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties, according to an announcement made by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture on October 29. The chicken breast patties were found to have been improperly cooked.

The impacted items, which were manufactured on August 11th, 2022, were sent to distribution facilities located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington owned and operated by Costco.

