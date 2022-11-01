USPS Suspends Service In Tennessee

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Tennessee

According to the website that the agency maintains for its Service Alerts, a few post offices in the state of Tennessee are now closed to the public. On October 31, the Postal Service sent its customers with yet another update, this time informing them of potential interruptions in service at two distinct facilities located in the state of Tennessee.

The warning states that the activities of the Chattanooga Main Post Office as well as the Chattanooga Finance Station have been temporarily halted until further notice.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the Post Office at Eastgate Station and the Post Office at Murray Lake Hills Station, both of which are located nearby, will act as alternative sites.

"We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible," the USPS said.

The United States Postal Service explained the suspension of mail delivery in Evangeline on its own in a second press release that was also released on October 28.

The government also said that the alternative site in Jennings would service clients until the Evangeline Post Office can be repaired; however, they did not provide an explanation as to why the facility required repairs.

It should be noted that the Postal Service did not specifically cite safety concerns as the reason for the closing of the Chattanooga facilities. However, in its apology for the inconvenience, the agency made a reference to its dedication to conducting risk-free operations.

"The safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority," the USPS said in a separate Tennessee news release issued Oct. 31. According to an ABC News report, a fatal shooting just occurred at the Chattanooga Post Office on the night of Oct. 30.

