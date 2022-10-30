USPS Doesn't Guarantee Mail Delivery Before Dec. 25

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

No Guarantees for the Holidays

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), delivery before December 25 is not a guarantee, unless otherwise stated.

"The estimated delivery date may differ from the actual delivery date due to factors such as the country of origin, the country of destination, the day and hour of Post Office acceptance, and other variables."

During this same time period the previous year, the typical item of mail or parcel was delivered in fewer than three days.

