Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South Carolina

According to Wikipedia: The German multinational discount retailing business known as Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG has over 11,000 locations throughout Europe and the United States.

The Schwarz Group, which also runs the hypermarket chain Kaufland and whose headquarters are located in Neckarsulm, Baden-Württemberg, is the parent firm of the business in question.

Every country that is a part of the European Union, as well as Serbia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, has a Lidl supermarket in their respective countries.

North Charleston, South Carolina

On Wednesday of this week, Lidl launched a brand new shop in North Charleston, South Carolina, at 8849 Dorchester Road. The cost of the project was $11 million.

The new store, which was constructed specifically for Lidl from the ground up, will result in the creation of forty new jobs.

The starting salary for all associates will be $16.50 per hour, and comprehensive benefits will also be provided, according to the division of Germany's Schwarz Group which is based in Arlington, Virginia.

In addition, the supermarket chain provides healthcare benefits to all of its full-time and part-time employees.

“Lidl will join North Charleston’s thriving business community, adding new jobs and capital investment, only strengthening our local economy,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said in a statement.

