Houston, TX

H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The H-E-B Grocery Company, LP is a privately owned American supermarket chain with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. It operates more than 340 locations throughout the state of Texas, as well as in northeastern Mexico, and it is a subsidiary of the H-E-B Grocery Company.

Additionally, the firm has an expensive grocery store that specializes in organic and quality goods known as Central Market.

They are now planning two new stores in the state of Texas.

Houston

According to the developer, the H-E-B-anchored Bridgeland Central development in Houston would include 925 acres of office, retail, eating, and entertainment space in addition to housing for a population of up to 70,000 people.

It will be the first H-E-B to open in the Bridgeland region and will include a gasoline station, pharmacy, and curbside pickup and delivery services.

Fort Worth

H-E-B said on Thursday that it would begin construction on its H-E-B Alliance shop on November 16. The store will be located on the northern outskirts of Fort Worth, near the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.

H-E-B stated in a statement that the shop "builds on the existing presence in the region and underlines its commitment to serve more consumers in this vibrant and expanding section of Texas."

