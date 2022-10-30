Workers Don't Want Trader Joe's Unionization

Bryan Dijkhuizen



Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Trader Joe's is a network of grocery shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Monrovia, California.

The retail franchise has more than 530 locations in the United States.

Joe Coulombe, the company's creator, opened the doors to the very first Trader Joe's location in Pasadena, California, in 1967.

From 1979 until his death in 2010, German entrepreneur Theo Albrecht was the proprietor of the chain. Upon his passing, ownership of the chain was transferred to his heirs.

Both in Monrovia and in Boston, Massachusetts, the corporation has offices there.

94 to 66 Against Joining

According to the National Labor Relations Board, on Thursday, workers at the Trader Joe's located in Williamsburg voted no on the issue of unionizing.

There were 94 workers who voted against the initiative, while there were 66 workers who voted yes.

“Workers in Williamsburg fought bravely toward a union election today; unfortunately the no votes carried the day,” the union, Trader Joe’s United, posted on Twitter. “The struggle to organize Trader Joe’s continues and please watch this space for more updates.”
“We really just were grocery store workers who started to talk about how a union could benefit us,” Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at the Hadley, Massachusetts, store for 18 years, told WGB earlier this month. “We worked through the pandemic. We saw other places like Starbucks had been unionizing … It felt a lot tougher during the pandemic because the stakes were a lot higher for everyone who worked.”

