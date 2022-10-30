USPS Service In Florida Still Suspended After Hurricane Ian

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Florida Service

More than a month ago, I reported about the fact that Hurricane Ian caused a suspension of service in Florida.

"Storm Ian slammed Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, CNN reported. According to the news site, it made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida at Cayo Costa and is one of the fiercest storms to ever hit on the west coast of the state."

"As a direct consequence of this, over one million people in Florida are present without electricity, and some of these individuals are unable to leave their houses because of the rising water."

Some USPS Service areas in the state of Florida are still dealing with temporarily stopped operations.

