USPS Suspends Service In Mosinee, Wisconsin

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Structural Damage Causes Suspension of Service

Retail activities at the post office in Mosinee, Wisconsin, have been temporarily halted due to structural damage in the lobby of the building that was caused by a collision with a car.

USPS has published a statement about the suspensions all around the country:

"The U.S. Postal Service's priority is the safety and well-being of its employees and customers," the agency wrote in its release. "Postal officials are working to resolve this safety issue and will be providing an update to customers once a thorough assessment has been completed."

