USPS Suspends Service in Grandview, Iowa

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Two weeks ago, two facilities were destroyed by a car as I wrote in this article:

"The Muscatine Journal stated that the postal office was one of four buildings that were destroyed after a nearby shed caught fire on the evening of October 7 and swiftly spread throughout the area." - Bryan Dijkhuizen

Now, there has been a fire.

As a consequence of yet another fire, the building in Grandview, Iowa, is now shuttered, and the post office's retail activities have been put on hold until further notice.

