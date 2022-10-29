USPS Suspends Service In These 3 States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0irFWeFX00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

3 States Suspend Service

Certain clients in New York and Ohio are also being forced to find other means of fulfilling their needs as a result of local facility closures that were implemented earlier this month owing to safety concerns of a similar kind.

Both the Pemberton Post Office in Ohio and the Stanley Post Office in New York are currently closed.

The Stanley Post Office in New York is closed due to unexpected roof repairs, while the Pemberton Post Office in Ohio is closed due to damage sustained from a recent fire that broke out at the facility.

Retail operations at the post office in Mosinee, Wisconsin, have been suspended because the building's lobby is dealing with structural damage caused by an impact from a vehicle. In the meantime, a facility in Grandview, Iowa, is currently closed as a result of another fire. In addition, a facility in Grandview, Iowa, is currently closed as a result of another fire.

A number of establishments in the state of Florida are still dealing with temporarily halted operations as a direct result of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in the state on September 28th, almost a month ago.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Mail Service# United States# New York# Iowa

    Comments / 305

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

    N/A
    23137 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Starbucks Announces They Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TastingTable and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Evangeline, LA

    USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, Louisiana

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Barnwell, SC

    Walmart Closes Locations In South Carolina

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    Costco Recalls Thousands of Chicken Products

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Tennessee State

    USPS Suspends Service In Tennessee

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    76 comments
    Tennessee State

    USPS Suspends Service In These 2 States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments
    Wisconsin State

    50-50 Factory Outlet Goes Out Of Business

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Dollar General In Trouble For "Being Deceptive"

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    50 comments

    Former Marshalls Employees Warn About Taking The Credit Card

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    9 comments

    USPS Price Hike Is Because Of High Inflation

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    20 comments

    USPS Doesn't Guarantee Mail Delivery Before Dec. 25

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    18 comments
    North Charleston, SC

    Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South Carolina

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Houston, TX

    H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    62 comments

    Workers Don't Want Trader Joe's Unionization

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Florida State

    USPS Service In Florida Still Suspended After Hurricane Ian

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments
    Mosinee, WI

    USPS Suspends Service In Mosinee, Wisconsin

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    35 comments
    Grandview, IA

    USPS Suspends Service in Grandview, Iowa

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Birmingham, AL

    USPS Suspends Service In This Area

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments

    USPS Warns For Scammers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    7 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy