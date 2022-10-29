USPS Suspends Service In This Area

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Birmingham, Alabama

The Service Alerts website of the United States Postal Service (USPS) reports on the 26th of October that a post office in Birmingham, Alabama, is now closed temporarily.

The notice states that "all activities" at the Bluff Park Finance Branch facility have been temporarily suspended by the Postal Service due to an unknown issue.

"All operations have been moved to Birmingham Hoover Station," the USPS wrote. "PO Box customers can retrieve their mail at the retail counter of Birmingham Hoover Station."

Conclusion

The United States Postal Service has, in accordance with a second press statement that was released on the 26th of October, said that it has ceased operations at the Bluff Park Post Office out of an excess of caution.

The statement went on to clarify that a "safety risk" was harming the plant, but it did not expand more on what the specific problem is.

