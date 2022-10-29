USPS Warns For Scammers

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0irEhRYE00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Spoofing

Con artists sometimes fool their victims into trusting them by posing as reputable businesses or government agencies, such as the United States Postal Service (USPS), which is no stranger to having its name used in conjunction with fraudulent operations.

Unsolicited texts saying there has been a problem with your shipping address and bogus emails purporting to be from the Postal Service reporting that delivery efforts have been made are two examples of regular scams that the Postal Service says are targeted at its customers.

Now, the United States Postal Service is issuing a warning to clients about a growing fraud that they should be vigilant about.

Conclusion

The United States Postal Service has reported that there has been a notable increase in the number of frauds involving address changes.

The most recent information obtained from the agency's Office of Inspector General (OIG) suggests that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has approved 167 percent more false COA requests than it did in the previous year.

According to the data from the OIG, the number of occurrences of attempted identity theft and COA fraud that occurred online grew from only 8,857 in 2020 to 23,606 in 2021.

If there are new developments regarding this topic, I’ll keep you updated.

