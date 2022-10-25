Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart Closes

Note From The Author

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

The single Walmart location in Pittsburgh is going out of business at the beginning of next month.

A representative for Walmart informs Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the Waterworks retail center's Freeport Road location will close by November 11.

“We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our store leadership and associates at our Pittsburgh store,” Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said. "This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service. We are hopeful the associates at the store will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to another store.”

After the store closes, the communities of Pittsburgh Mills, North Versailles, Gibsonia, and West Mifflin will be the next closest alternatives.

They stated that the decision was taken based on a number of different considerations, and that the closure is in keeping with Walmart's goal to close stores that are not functioning well.

