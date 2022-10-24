Former Macy's Employees Warn For Holiday Sales

Note From The Author

Introduction

Macy's, which was previously known as R. H. Macy & Co., is a chain of upscale department shops that was established in the United States in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy, according to Wikipedia.

It was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007 after becoming a branch of Federated Department Stores, which is located in Cincinnati, and is how it got associated with Bloomingdale's department store chain. Federated Department Stores was founded in 1994.

Macy's was the most successful department store chain in terms of retail sales in the United States in 2015.

Holidays

The Twitter user @ArevFTW said in a tweet that during their time working at Macy's on Black Friday, several goods were not reduced at all. Even though many items can get pretty cheap!

"They had us replace all of the regular price tags with DOOR BUSTER signs and the price was the exact same. People lost their minds for the $19.99 George Foreman grill that was regularly priced $19.99."

Although most of the time it is worthwhile to take advantage of deals, it is essential to double verify the pricing if anything appears off. To verify the price cut, you need just look up the item in question online.

