Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This Area

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

December 2022, Atlanta

According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta, on October 14 Kroger stated that two of its locations in the Metro Atlanta region would be closing down. According to Fox 5, the supermarket retailer Kroger said that the store located on Commerce Drive in Decatur would be the first to close on December 2 owing to declining sales and negative profit.

According to Atlanta Intown, people referred to the establishment as "Baby Kroger" owing to the fact that it was much smaller in size compared to other Kroger shops.

On December 9, the Kroger that serves the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, which is mostly residential, will finally close its doors.

According to 11Alive, this particular establishment was formerly located next door to Limelight, a nightclub, and discotheque, and hence earned the nick tag Disco Kroger.

According to a story in the publication, which cited the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Disco Kroger will likely be replaced by a new grocery store, but the iconic mural depicting a disco theme that is located on the exterior of the building will be retained.

