Winchester, TN

Dollar General Store Replacement Announced

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0ijth9zE00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of variety shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

Dollar General Replacement

On Monday, Dollar General made the announcement that they will be building a new DG Market in Winchester, which is located in southern Illinois.

The new shop is just about a mile away from the Dollar General site that it is replacing, but it offers a far more extensive variety of fresh meat and veggies than the previous one did.

“It’s like a Walmart for a small town,” Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire told local media, adding that the city sold the land to Dollar General for just $32,500 because it was so interested in securing a grocery store for the site.
“With our extensive store footprint, often in communities others have chosen not to serve, Dollar General is uniquely positioned to help combat hunger by offering convenient access to a variety of nutritious foods at accordable prices,” CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement last year.
“The new DG Market format aims to provide the Winchester community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s SVP of real estate and store development, said in a statement.

Conclusion

