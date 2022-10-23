The Best Costco In The United States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

According to the findings of a recent poll conducted by FinanceBuzz, which questioned over 6,000 customers in the United States, not all Costco locations are the same; in fact, there is a significant amount of variation.

In addition, some states have Costco sites that are much superior to others.

South Carolina

According to ratings provided by customers, the Costco location in South Carolina offers the best overall experience.

This location received the highest average rating across all six categories, including cleanliness, friendliness of staff, stock, quality of samples, the number of samples, and availability of parking.

Following closely after in second place was Ohio, then Tennessee, then Missouri, and finally Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwCjt_0ijjWo3x00
Image by FinanceBuzz
"Just about everyone, everywhere loves their local Costco," says Josh Koebert, the study author and survey analyst. "Even the worst ranked stores by state or specific locations received pretty high scores. It's incredible because it's a testament to the standards Costco holds their stores to across the country, which helps explain why the warehouse club is so beloved."

