Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

The organic hummus sold by Kirkland's is particularly well-liked by customers, and it has been ranked as one of the finest hummus varieties that can be purchased in grocery stores.

A problem with the topping of one of the restaurant's flavored hummuses led to the recent announcement that the business would be withdrawing the product from the shelves and informing customers of the decision.

Because of a mold problem with the pine nut topping, Costco is voluntarily pulling a batch of the Kirkland Signature Pine Nut Hummus off shelves.

Customers may have purchased the tainted item between September 21 and October 18, and they will be able to recognize it by the sign that reads "Best Before NOV 26 2022" that is affixed to the top of the container.

