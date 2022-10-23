CPSC Recalls Products From T.J. Maxx

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnN3Y_0ij0KW9L00
By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0,

From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, TJ Maxx is an American department store chain, which sells at prices generally lower than other large similar stores.

It has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, making it one of the largest clothing retailers in the country.

The notification of a fresh recall was recently made by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the United States.

This year, TJ Maxx was forced to recall a number of goods off their shelves, one of which was a nest swing egg chair that was also available at HomeGoods and Homesense locations.

According to the notification that was made by the CPSC on June 16, the company that owns all four brands, TJX Companies, received 27 incident reports of the chairs collapsing and falling over, 19 of which resulted in injuries to the user.

The Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs have eventually removed off shop shelves on September 1, after 16 people were injured as a direct consequence of safety issues.

Blankets

The discount merchants T.J. Maxx and Marshalls often have a wide variety of linens and comfortable comforters, which are two of the most sought-after categories of merchandise in their respective stores. Additionally, you might depend on these stores for presents, particularly for family members and friends who have just become parents.

However, if you have just bought a blanket, you should be aware that Mittal International has issued a recall of about 108,000 baby blankets that were sold in the United States and 3,550 baby blankets that were sold in Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

https://app.convertkit.com/forms/designers/3663046/edit

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# TJ Maxx# Retail# Business# Recall

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
19983 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Colorado State

USPS Looking For New People To Fill 1000 Jobs In Colorado

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 9News.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart Closes

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WTAE and information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
22 comments

Former Wegmans Employees Warn For Shopping At These Times

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Former Macy's Employees Warn For Holiday Sales

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces New "Hanukkah Forever Stamp"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Kroger's Plans For Merge Released

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Winchester, TN

Dollar General Store Replacement Announced

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
38 comments
Connecticut State

The Best Costco In The United States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
11 comments

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
29 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Their Doors All Around The Country

Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, NEWS10 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
46 comments

15 % Of USPS Packages Fail To Receive Their Recipients

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments

CVS Faces Shortages In Medication

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
22 comments
Alaska State

Costco Pulls These Products From Hawaii & Alaska

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Newburgh, NY

Sears Closes Locations In These States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Victoria's Secret Employees Warn Customers

By Samantha Marx from Johannesburg, South Africa - Victoria's Secret store, CC BY 2.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
33 comments

U.S Mortgage Is Rising

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN Business and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy