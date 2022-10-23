CPSC Recalls Products From T.J. Maxx

From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, TJ Maxx is an American department store chain, which sells at prices generally lower than other large similar stores.

It has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, making it one of the largest clothing retailers in the country.

The notification of a fresh recall was recently made by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the United States.

This year, TJ Maxx was forced to recall a number of goods off their shelves, one of which was a nest swing egg chair that was also available at HomeGoods and Homesense locations.

According to the notification that was made by the CPSC on June 16, the company that owns all four brands, TJX Companies, received 27 incident reports of the chairs collapsing and falling over, 19 of which resulted in injuries to the user.

The Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs have eventually removed off shop shelves on September 1, after 16 people were injured as a direct consequence of safety issues.

Blankets

The discount merchants T.J. Maxx and Marshalls often have a wide variety of linens and comfortable comforters, which are two of the most sought-after categories of merchandise in their respective stores. Additionally, you might depend on these stores for presents, particularly for family members and friends who have just become parents.

However, if you have just bought a blanket, you should be aware that Mittal International has issued a recall of about 108,000 baby blankets that were sold in the United States and 3,550 baby blankets that were sold in Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported.

