A big blow has been delivered to the industry as a result of the recent unexpected closure of one of the leading fabric merchants.

Fabric.com is dedicated to providing you with an extensive selection of cotton print fabrics, home décor fabrics, garment fabrics, and sewing tools in addition to arts and crafts materials.

The Phoenix Textiles Group, Inc. was established in 1993 as a wholesale distributor of garment textiles. In 1999, we developed our first website to explore the notion of selling cut-yardage fabrics directly to end users.

We continue to prioritize providing a positive experience for our customers in terms of our variety, pricing, and convenience.

Consumers who engage in deceptive practices are now confronted with potentially disastrous information.

Fabric.com, a well-known e-commerce website, has now published a new notice on its website, alerting customers that the company would "no longer sell items" on its platform. The notification states that the shop selling fabrics went out of business unexpectedly on October 20.

Since its inception in 1993 as the Phoenix Textiles Group, Inc., the firm has been in operation for close to 30 years now.

"Thank you so much for supporting our business over the years," the fabric retailer wrote in the announcement on its website. "We appreciate the role we played in bringing your creations to life, and wish you the best as you continue to make this world a more beautiful place with your handmade designs!"

