Pharmacies Are Closing Their Doors All Around The Country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4xf7_0iiysHqo00
Door Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0

Note From The Author

Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, NEWS10

Introduction

Although pharmacy shops are great places to go when you need to pick up a few basics, the primary function of pharmacies is to provide us with the antibiotics and medicines we need on a regular basis.

Now, a well-known pharmacy chain has made the announcement that it would be doing just that, and that other shop closures are on the way.

Continue reading to learn more about the establishments that will be shutting their doors in November.

Closing 900 Locations

Even though many people depend on pharmacies for their everyday needs, national chains continue to shut down individual pharmacies around the country.

In November 2021, CVS made the announcement that it will be shutting 900 shops over the course of the next three years, which works out to an average of 300 stores each year.

The business has said that the closures would develop a "new retail footprint strategy linked to growing consumer expectations," and since the spring, locations have been continuously closing their doors throughout the country.

New York

According to the research conducted by ScrapeHero, Walgreens is a well-known pharmacy chain that has over 8,800 locations as of October 2022.

However, since 2019, when the firm made the announcement that it will be shutting down 200 sites, that number has been steadily decreasing.

A significant number of these pharmacies will soon be closing their doors to customers in New York City, just in time for the Christmas season.

The pharmacy giant Walgreens has verified to WDOE News that a Walgreens location in Dunkirk, New York, would be closed for good on November 14, even though official closing dates have not been established for other locations in the central area.

A spokeswoman for Walgreens offered a statement to the source that was very identical to the one above, and again cited changes in purchasing patterns as the reason for closing the Western New York location.

Cobleskill, New York is another New York town that will be losing a Walgreens, as reported by NEWS10, and the closing is scheduled to take place on November 16, a day after Dunkirk.

Kentucky

According to a story from The Courier-Journal, residents of Louisville, Kentucky will be without four Walgreens locations by the time November is out.

The closures were confirmed once again by Walgreens through email, with a spokeswoman stating the identical reasons as those given for the New York locations.

Florida

According to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, on November 9, Florida will also bid farewell to a Walgreens that was located in Tampa's Ybor Heights.

This particular Walgreens was one of the few "standalone pharmacies" in the area. As can be seen in the picture obtained by the outlet, the retailer posted a notice at the door announcing the closing of the location.

According to reports, employees at the Tampa Walgreens were informed that the store is closing as part of a bigger wave of closures, which seems to be the case.

