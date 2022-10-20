Costco Pulls These Products From Hawaii & Alaska

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Books Are Gone

According to the Honolulu Civil Beat, some Costco warehouses will no longer have the inventory of books for sale, which may be disappointing news for customers who are avid readers and who shop at that particular retailer.

According to the site, the statement was made to distributors in the month of September by Alexandria Kanenwisher, who is the media buyer for Costco.

Members in Alaska, where the wholesaler has four sites, and Hawaii, where there are seven warehouses, will soon say goodbye to book sales; nevertheless, the rationale for the discontinuation of book sales has not been made expressly plain.

In response to requests for comment from Honolulu Civil Beat on the cessation of book sales, Kanenwisher did not provide a response.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.