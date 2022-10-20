Newburgh, NY

Sears Closes Locations In These States

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Sears, Roebuck, and Co. (also known as Sears) is an American department store chain according to Wikipedia. Sears was founded in 1893 by Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck. The company started out as a mail-order company but grew into one of the largest department stores in the United States in the mid-20th century.

The company was acquired by competitor Kmart in 2005, and the new group was renamed Sears Holdings Corporation.

However, both brands will remain, although several Kmart locations have been converted into Sears Grand stores.

Since they filed for bankruptcy in October of 2018, the store has been swiftly liquidating shops around the country. The retail giant Sears has carried out yet another wave of shop closings this month, leaving two states devoid of any surviving locations.

Walterboro, South Carolina

The owner of a Sears Hometown Store in Walterboro, South Carolina, Teresa Busbee, said that she had no control over the decision to shut the store this month since it was made by corporate.

In a Facebook post dated September 15, Busbee made the first announcement of the store's closing, writing "with a broken heart."

The post also mentioned that a liquidation sale would begin the next day.

Busbee subsequently said to Walterboro Live that her clients had absolutely nothing to do with the business's decision to close.

She said that the decision came from up high and that it resulted in the complete removal of the retailer's presence in South Carolina.

"I want people to know that this is not happening because the community did not support us," she said. "It was nothing to do with the community or ownership. It was strictly a corporate decision made by Sears. We got caught up in this wave of closures, and there's another coming. There are no more Sears stores in South Carolina."

Newburgh, New York

According to WRRV Radio, on October 16th, the Newburgh Mall in Newburgh, New York, formally said farewell to the Sears outlet that has been there for many years. The announcement that the business will be closing was made for the first time on Facebook on August 31.

Many of the commentators wrote about how much they would miss the store and the role it played in the neighborhood.

According to WRRV, this shop was the final Sears department store to operate in the state of New York. At the same time, the Newburgh Mall itself is now undergoing renovations in preparation for the opening of the Resorts World Hudson Valley casino.

