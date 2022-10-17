Philadelphia, PA

2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OU6Gj_0icOGxCc00
By The original uploader was Anthony at English Wikipedia. (CC SA 1.0)

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Wawa is an American chain of convenience shops and gas stations situated along the East Coast of the United States. Its locations include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. Wawa also has a location in Florida.

The corporate headquarters of the corporation may be found in the Wawa neighborhood of Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, which is situated within Greater Philadelphia.

After Acme Markets and ShopRite, Wawa is the third-biggest food retailer in the Greater Philadelphia area.

As of the year 2008, Wawa was the largest chain of convenience stores in the Greater Philadelphia area. In addition, Wawa is the third-largest retailer of food in the Greater Philadelphia area.

On October 13, local authorities in Philadelphia were quoted by Fox 29 as saying that a Wawa employee was subjected to pepper spray during an early morning heist.

Another incident occurred at a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia last month, in which a crowd of around one hundred young teenagers broke into the shop and caused damage.

Philadelphia

Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the two Philadelphia stores are set to close "over the next few weeks."

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the well-known convenience store company has around forty outlets that are actively doing business in the city of Philadelphia.

Since the year 2020, three other Wawa locations in the city have shut their doors.

The firm has said that the two shop closures on Market Street "do not necessarily affect or restrict the possibilities for future locations" in the county, and they have also stated that they would continue to monitor any possible threats to their safety and security.

Wawa informed WPVI that despite the closures, they continue to acknowledge the efforts and cooperation they get from local law enforcement.

"These closures do not reduce in any way our on-going commitment to serve the Philadelphia community," the company said in its statement to the news station. "It is our goal that we will be able to reuse these two properties so that Philadelphia may benefit even more."

Comments / 37

