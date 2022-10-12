USPS Making Several Adjustments This Year

Trinity Nguyen/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Hike Prices

According to the statement that was released, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has reportedly given notice to the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of its intention to increase certain shipping rates for consumers beginning in the new year.

According to the regulatory organization, these price adjustments are scheduled to go into effect on January 22 if positively evaluated by the Commission.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the proposed modifications will result in an increase of approximately 4.2 percent in the overall price of First-Class Mail.

The price of the First-Class Mail Forever Stamp will go up by three cents, from sixty cents to sixty-three cents, as part of these pricing hikes, which are intended to balance the rise in inflation.

