USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In Phoenix

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

New Employees In Phoenix

The United States Postal Service is now recruiting individuals for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in order to assist in delivering for America during the next holiday season.

The United States Postal Service has stated that they are looking for 400 seasonal workers and over 300 pre-career workers.

The United States Postal Service will be holding a job fair in Phoenix on October 13, 20, and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The event will take place at the Burton Barr Central Library, which is located at 1121 N Central Ave. A representative from the United States Postal Service will be there to provide information on the available jobs, answer questions, and assist with the application process.

