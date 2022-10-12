Phoenix, AZ

USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In Phoenix

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4d6R_0iW9iaWZ00
Trinity Nguyen/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AZ Family and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

New Employees In Phoenix

The United States Postal Service is now recruiting individuals for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in order to assist in delivering for America during the next holiday season.

The United States Postal Service has stated that they are looking for 400 seasonal workers and over 300 pre-career workers.

The United States Postal Service will be holding a job fair in Phoenix on October 13, 20, and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The event will take place at the Burton Barr Central Library, which is located at 1121 N Central Ave. A representative from the United States Postal Service will be there to provide information on the available jobs, answer questions, and assist with the application process.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # USPS# Work# Jobs# Mail Service# Phoenix

    Comments / 12

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

    N/A
    16979 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Kohl's Won't Let You Shop On November 24th

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    42 comments
    Wisconsin State

    USPS Suspends Services In These Areas Now

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    49 comments

    Former Ann Taylor Employees Warn Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Sam's Club Announces Holliday Changes For Shoppers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    CDC & FDA Recall Products After E.Coli Outbreak From Major Grocery Store

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    You Can't Invest In Amazon If You Work At Walmart

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Making Several Adjustments This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    14 comments

    Weather Report For The United States Today

    Showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will be produced across portions of Southern California thanks to the presence of upper-level activity over Southern California and moisture pushing northward along the Southern California Coast.

    Read full story
    Los Angeles, CA

    LA Council President Steps Down After Comparing Black Kid to “Little Monkey.”

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Reuters and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Saint Petersburg, FL

    St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane Victims

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BayNews9 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Tennessee State

    Tennessee Approaches Small Business Loan Deadline Day

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments
    Bozeman, MT

    Office Depot Closes Locations In This Area

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Is Closed on Columbus Day

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: eSeller365 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments

    USPS Delays Are Caused By Policy Changes

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDIO and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    California State

    Walmart Announces More Closed Stores In These States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments

    Customers Are Unhappy With Wendy's New Drive-Thru

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    15 comments
    Springdale, OH

    Costco Closes This Location Next Month

    Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy