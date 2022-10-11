Weather Report For The United States Today

Tasos Mansour/Unsplash

Showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will be produced across portions of Southern California thanks to the presence of upper-level activity over Southern California and moisture pushing northward along the Southern California Coast.

As a result, the Western Pacific Climate Center has issued a Marginal Risk of heavy rainfall for sections of Southern California through Thursday morning.

The heavy rain that is expected to fall will cause limited areas to be affected by flash flooding. These places include those that are prone to rapid runoff and have burn scars.

On the other hand, the high pressure that has been lingering over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will shift away from the East Coast by Wednesday.

Temperatures may fall below or come dangerously close to freezing on Tuesday morning as a result of high pressure that will cause the skies to be clear and the breeze to be calm.

Freeze Warnings In The Northeast

As a direct consequence of this, many regions in the Northeast are under Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories until approximately 8 or 9 in the morning local time.

In addition, a front that reached parts of the Northern Plains and the Northern Intermountain Region on Tuesday will move eastward to the Lower Great Lakes, then southwestward to the Southern Plains and Western Gulf Coast by Thursday.

This front will extend from the Northern Plains to the Northern Intermountain Region. On Tuesday morning, rain and rain mixed with wet snow will fall across sections of the Northern Rockies and the Northern High Plains as a result of the boundary.

Moisture Into The Valley

In addition to this, moisture will migrate into the Middle Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, and by Wednesday it will have moved into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The front will advance through the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Central Plains by Tuesday evening, and it will produce showers and strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the associated front over sections of the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valleys as well as the Central Plains.

Severe Thunderstorms

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms for sections of the upper and middle Mississippi Valley as well as the central plains through the morning of Wednesday.

Lightning strikes are likely to occur frequently during these thunderstorms, and significant wind gusts and hail are also possible, along with a remote possibility of tornadoes.

On Wednesday, the possibility of severe thunderstorms may increase as the front continues to move eastward. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms for sections of the Tennessee Valley, Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Hail, frequent lightning strikes, high wind gusts linked with thunderstorms, and a small chance of tornadoes are the risks connected with these thunderstorms.

