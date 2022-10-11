LA Council President Steps Down After Comparing Black Kid to “Little Monkey.”

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Reuters and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

After the publication of an audio tape in which she makes racist and other insulting statements, including slurs about the Black son of a colleague, a city councilwoman in Los Angeles resigned as president of the council on Monday.

Her resignation came after the recording was made public.

According to Wikipedia, she is a prominent politician in the United States of America and serves on the Los Angeles City Council representing the 6th district at the present time. Martinez, who is affiliated with the Democratic Party, was elected President of the Los Angeles City Council in December 2019, following a stint in which he served as the president pro tempore of the council.

After the public airing of an audio recording of a private meeting in which she disparaged other council members and used language that was racially charged, she resigned from her position as president on October 10, 2022.

Martinez came under fire after comments she made during a recorded meeting in October 2021 were reported in the Los Angeles Times.

In those comments, she claimed that Bonin, who is white, treated his black son as if he were an "accessory" and compared him to a "changuito," which translates as "little monkey."

There was no sign of Bonin there.

Despite this, she continued to serve on the City Council after her resignation.

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry," Martinez said in the statement. "As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.