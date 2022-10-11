St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane Victims

John Middelkoop/Unsplash

As attempts to recover from the storm continue in southwest Florida, many people who were impacted by the storm have fled the area in search of safer shelter.

Shelter in St. Petersburg

Bay News 9 interviewed a man called Daniel.

Both Daniel Hoover and his father, James, are having a difficult time making ends meet right now. They narrowly avoided being killed by Hurricane Ian, but they can't get away from its aftermath even if they try.

“The roof is gone. The back porch, that’s gone,” Hoover said. The mobile home they lived in for the last seven years in North Port is in ruins.

Since the storm began, the father and son have been making their way to St. Petersburg in search of safety.

They claim that the hotels in the area either do not have any vacancies or are unable to accommodate them.

While this is going on, Hoover reports that hotels in St. Pete are rapidly spending what little money they do have.

“I have faith. I’ve always had faith and I believe, but it’ just hard. I don’t know what to do or where to go.” Tough questions to answer, but Hoover says he keeps one thing in mind.

