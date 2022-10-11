Tennessee Approaches Small Business Loan Deadline Day

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Introduction

There is still time for private nonprofit groups in thirteen counties in Tennessee to apply for federal economic injury catastrophe loans to cover damages sustained as a result of storms and tornadoes that occurred in December of last year, according to this source of AP News.

According to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the following counties are qualified for the program: Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, and Weakley.

Business Loans

Businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters situated in areas that have been designated to be affected by a disaster can apply for disaster aid from the Small Business Administration in the form of low-interest loans.

In addition, the Small Business Administration (SBA) offers eligible nonprofit organizations and small enterprises working capital to assist with recovering from the economic damage caused by a declared disaster.

The deadline to submit paperwork is November 3rd.

Conclusion

There are a wide variety of qualified organizations, including but not limited to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges, and others.

The loans are intended to assist eligible private nonprofit organizations that are not crucial in meeting their working capital requirements.

There is no requirement for the organization to have suffered actual property damage in order to be eligible for aid.

