Tennessee Approaches Small Business Loan Deadline Day

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoJhK_0iUZ2TVu00
Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

There is still time for private nonprofit groups in thirteen counties in Tennessee to apply for federal economic injury catastrophe loans to cover damages sustained as a result of storms and tornadoes that occurred in December of last year, according to this source of AP News.

According to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the following counties are qualified for the program: Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, and Weakley.

Business Loans

Businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters situated in areas that have been designated to be affected by a disaster can apply for disaster aid from the Small Business Administration in the form of low-interest loans.

In addition, the Small Business Administration (SBA) offers eligible nonprofit organizations and small enterprises working capital to assist with recovering from the economic damage caused by a declared disaster.

The deadline to submit paperwork is November 3rd.

Conclusion

There are a wide variety of qualified organizations, including but not limited to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges, and others.

The loans are intended to assist eligible private nonprofit organizations that are not crucial in meeting their working capital requirements.

There is no requirement for the organization to have suffered actual property damage in order to be eligible for aid.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Business# Small Business# Loans

    Comments / 1

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

    N/A
    16990 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Kohl's Won't Let You Shop On November 24th

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    Wisconsin State

    USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    42 comments
    Wisconsin State

    USPS Suspends Services In These Areas Now

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    49 comments

    Former Ann Taylor Employees Warn Customers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Sam's Club Announces Holliday Changes For Shoppers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    1 comments

    CDC & FDA Recall Products After E.Coli Outbreak From Major Grocery Store

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    You Can't Invest In Amazon If You Work At Walmart

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Making Several Adjustments This Year

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    14 comments
    Phoenix, AZ

    USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In Phoenix

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AZ Family and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments

    Weather Report For The United States Today

    Showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will be produced across portions of Southern California thanks to the presence of upper-level activity over Southern California and moisture pushing northward along the Southern California Coast.

    Read full story
    Los Angeles, CA

    LA Council President Steps Down After Comparing Black Kid to “Little Monkey.”

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Reuters and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    6 comments
    Saint Petersburg, FL

    St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane Victims

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BayNews9 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    Bozeman, MT

    Office Depot Closes Locations In This Area

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments

    FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    USPS Is Closed on Columbus Day

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: eSeller365 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments

    USPS Delays Are Caused By Policy Changes

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDIO and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    4 comments
    California State

    Walmart Announces More Closed Stores In These States

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    16 comments

    Customers Are Unhappy With Wendy's New Drive-Thru

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    15 comments
    Springdale, OH

    Costco Closes This Location Next Month

    Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy