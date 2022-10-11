Office Depot Closes Locations In This Area

Note From The Author

Introduction

The number of stores going out of business is currently decreasing. According to a report that was published in the Wall Street Journal on October 4th, the vacancy rate in the retail sector of the United States dropped by 6.1 percent in the most recent quarter.

This marks the lowest level that it has reached in at least 15 years, as stated by the real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

According to the newspaper, a survey that was released by the financial services business Morgan Stanley indicated that in the United States in the year 2021, there were more stores opening than closing for the first time in 26 years.

This Office Depot Shuts Its Doors

It's possible that shoppers will soon have no choice but to search elsewhere for their office supplies. According to a number of press stories, Office Depot is making preparations to close outlets in the near future.

According to a report by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, a spokeswoman for the company announced on October 6 that a facility in Bozeman, Montana, is permanently closing its doors.

Prior to this, the radio station KSQM in Northwestern Washington announced in September that the Office Depot location in Sequim, Washington, is also going to be closing up shop in the near future.

