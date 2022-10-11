FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

Jacek Dylag/Unsplash

Introduction

At some point or another, each one of us has found ourselves wandering away from the items on our shopping list.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), on the other hand, claims that some of these retail shenanigans may or may not be within the bounds of the law.

According to Wikipedia, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is an American organization that was established on September 26, 1914, by the Federal Trade Commission Act.

The purpose of the organization is the protection of consumers and the enforcement of competition law by preventing monopolistic practices of companies. The FTC is headquartered in Washington D.C.

Retailer Tricks

64 percent of individuals reported an increase in the amount of money they spent on impulsive purchases this year.

According to the data provided by the company, the typical individual in 2022 spent $314 per month on impulsive purchases. This figure represents a 14% increase from $276 in 2021 and $183 in 2020.

It's possible that you're not the only one whose impulsive spending has increased recently.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a fresh study on September 15, which indicated that there has been an increase in the usage of deceptive dark patterns by businesses to deceive customers.

According to the organization, the phrase dark patterns was first introduced in 2010 by user design specialist Harry Brignull to characterize advanced design methods that businesses employ to control customers in more than one way. This was done in order to gain financial gain.

Because of this, people wind up making decisions that they otherwise would not have made, and these decisions could end up causing them harm," the FTC noted.

"Our report shows how more and more companies are using digital dark patterns to trick people into buying products and giving away their personal information," Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

