USPS Is Closed on Columbus Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: eSeller365 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Columbus Day is a national holiday in many countries of the Americas and elsewhere, as well as a federal holiday in the United States.

This holiday officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492, and is observed in many countries around the world.

October 12, most government offices, the United States Postal Service, banks, and other companies that do not deal directly with customers are closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Closed USPS

There will be no counter operations in retail post offices anywhere in the country, there will be no regular mail delivery, and there will be no regular mail pickup.

Additionally, there will be no mail pickup from USPS mailboxes, and there will be no USPS phone customer assistance.

Conclusion

Federal holidays, during which the United States Postal Service (USPS) is closed, are notoriously challenging for sellers.

This is due to the fact that many customers do not consider these days to be holidays, given that shops and businesses that are privately owned remain open.

Continue to process shipments through the United States Postal Service as usual; however, it is a sound business practice to alert buyers that today is a postal holiday in the United States and that there will be no postal operations today.

Buyers will still receive a tracking number, but after being informed of the holiday, they shouldn't expect to see any movement scans until Tuesday at the earliest.

