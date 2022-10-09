Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

It's all about coupons.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American retail business that specializes in selling home goods to consumers. The retail franchise has a significant presence in the economies of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The year 1971 marked the beginning of Bed Bath & Beyond. Both the Fortune 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 include it as one of their top 2000 companies.

The convenience of a one-stop store makes it simple to equip your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, completely outfit a dorm room, and get new linens and bedding for your bed.

And in spite of the fact that the retail establishment may not be doing as well financially as it once did, people continue to shop there because of the extensive inventory, competitive pricing, and coupons that are always available.

Digital Coupons Have Their Flaws

It is quite unlikely that you will be able to make a purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond without first obtaining one of the store's ubiquitous coupons, which are sent directly to customers' mailboxes on a regular basis.

Bed Bath & Beyond personnel will honor a 20% discount as long as it is a paper coupon, according to a supervisor who posts under the handle Factsip on the social networking website Reddit.

"We have been socialized to take them as normal. If it is off your phone when it expires, then it has already passed its expiration date."

Having said that, they do mention that honoring it nevertheless with management consent can be possible if the customer is persistent enough.

