Walmart Misleads Customers About Medication

Be aware

Marques Thomas/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Walmart is one of the most well-known names in the retail industry for selling various health-related commodities in the United States.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. The firm's headquarters are located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Now they're in trouble.

Misleading about Medication

Because medications, whether over-the-counter or prescribed, come with substantial dangers and the possibility of developing issues, the pharmacies and shops that offer these products are often at the center of the debate.

According to a report that was published on the 30th of September by Reuters, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia had resurrected two lawsuits against Walmart and CVS for selling homeopathic products alongside over-the-counter medicines that were approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in stores and online.

The judgments of lower courts that had been against the lawsuits brought by the nonprofit Center for Inquiry were overturned by this court (CFI).

"The D.C. Court of Appeals has given us the chance to prove that what the retailers have done is fraudulent, and now it's our job to prove it to a jury," CFI Legal Director Nick Little said in statement to Reuters.

Both Walmart and CVS are being sued by the Consumer Fraud Initiative (CFI) for allegedly deceiving customers and acting in violation of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act in the District of Columbia by selling homeopathic treatments in the same section of the store as FDA-approved drugs.

Walmart spokeswoman Abby Williams-Bailey told Reuters that the company disagrees with the Court of Appeals' decision to reignite CFI suit against it. "We are continuing to review the Court's decision and weighing our options for further appellate review," she said in an email to the news outlet. CVS, on the other hand, did not respond.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.